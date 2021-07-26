EXFO (TSE:EXF) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

EXFO (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a tender rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for EXFO’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of EXFO from C$5.96 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a tender rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get EXFO alerts:

Shares of TSE EXF opened at C$7.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$423.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53. EXFO has a 52-week low of C$3.38 and a 52-week high of C$8.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.48.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for EXFO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXFO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.