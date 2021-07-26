Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Exelon is gaining from the implementation of new electric rates and cost-saving initiatives. Exelon’s management has decided to split its businesses into two companies to unlock more value for shareholders and serve customers efficiently. Exelon's $27B investment for grid modernization through 2024 will improve resilience of its system. It has ample liquidity to meet its near-term debt obligations. Exelon's strong cash flow allows it to distribute dividend. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, Exelon’s performance is subject to commodity price volatility and price fluctuation in wholesale markets. Extreme cold weather in its service territories adversely impacted the company’s performance. The possibility of an increase in uranium prices and regulatory changes are headwinds.”

EXC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Shares of EXC opened at $46.52 on Thursday. Exelon has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.41. The firm has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

