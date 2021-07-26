Exeedme (XED) Tops One Day Volume of $367,363.00

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $15.84 million and $367,363.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Exeedme has traded 38.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,767,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

