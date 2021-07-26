Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN) Insider Buys £44,897 in Stock

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN) insider Alex Scrimgeour acquired 32,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £44,897 ($58,658.22).

Alex Scrimgeour also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Alex Scrimgeour acquired 45,128 shares of Everyman Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 155 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £69,948.40 ($91,388.03).

Shares of EMAN opened at GBX 139.50 ($1.82) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £127.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 152.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. Everyman Media Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 161 ($2.10).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Everyman Media Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Everyman Media Group Company Profile

Everyman Media Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages cinemas in the United Kingdom. As of April 6, 2020, it operated 33 venues with 110 screens under the Everyman brand. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group Plc in October 2013.

