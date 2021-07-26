Everipedia (IQ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $114.20 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $114.20 million and approximately $12.11 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00038180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00113414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00134505 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,299.39 or 0.99971029 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.42 or 0.00828538 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,020,760,037 coins and its circulating supply is 10,014,656,620 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

