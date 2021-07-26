EventChain (EVC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $15,553.00

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $692,447.84 and approximately $15,553.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EventChain has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar. One EventChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EventChain Coin Profile

EventChain is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

