Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Up 16% This Week

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $6.27 billion and approximately $3.92 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $48.70 or 0.00131300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 16% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,229.50 or 0.06010936 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,777,655 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.