EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESLOY opened at $91.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $61.23 and a fifty-two week high of $93.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.30. The company has a market cap of $80.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.51, a PEG ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.96.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

