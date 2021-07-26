Essentia (ESS) Trading Down 1% Over Last 7 Days

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 26th. One Essentia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $163,296.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Essentia alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00049773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00016037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.45 or 0.00859351 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006168 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00038639 BTC.

About Essentia

ESS is a coin. Its launch date was June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Essentia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.