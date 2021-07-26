Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

ELS stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.40. The company had a trading volume of 456,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,505. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $82.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.22.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

