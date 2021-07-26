Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Zynga Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Zynga in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Zynga’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZNGA. Bank of America raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $10.45 on Monday. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 11,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $127,299.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,183 shares in the company, valued at $119,769.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $50,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,657 shares in the company, valued at $188,249.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,122,408 shares of company stock worth $33,787,827 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,831,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,866,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323,580 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,773,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,441,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

