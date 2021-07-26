Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to $241.00 at Morgan Stanley

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $241.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $222.04.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $253.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Equifax has a twelve month low of $135.98 and a twelve month high of $257.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 90.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

