EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 53.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 562.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $557.36 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $271.00 and a 1-year high of $561.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 93.05, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.96.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,457.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total value of $5,696,074.88. Insiders have sold 74,198 shares of company stock worth $35,731,236 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPAM. Citigroup raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.50.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

