EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,468,269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of EOG Resources worth $179,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $148,417,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $819,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,944,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,226 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 143.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,291,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $166,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 288.1% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,748,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $126,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $72.51 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 725.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

