Enzyme Market Capitalization Tops $130.75 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Enzyme coin can currently be purchased for about $72.93 or 0.00194031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Enzyme has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Enzyme has a total market cap of $130.75 million and $16.37 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Enzyme alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00048882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00015274 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $307.53 or 0.00818150 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

About Enzyme

Enzyme (MLN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.