Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) Price Target Increased to C$1.10 by Analysts at TD Securities

Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$1.05 to C$1.10 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.91% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSE:ETG traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.86. 16,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,554. The company has a market capitalization of C$161.52 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. Entrée Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.90.

Get Entrée Resources alerts:

Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Entrée Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrée Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.