Enphase Energy (ENPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Enphase Energy to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Enphase Energy has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Enphase Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $178.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.38. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $56.28 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,527 shares of company stock worth $21,458,501. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.75.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.