Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. On average, analysts expect Empire State Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $11.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

