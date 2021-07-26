Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 60.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 37,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 14,273 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $268,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.30. The company had a trading volume of 31,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,869. The company has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.57.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

