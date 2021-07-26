Ellipsis Reaches Market Cap of $79.44 Million (EPS)

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded up 36.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Ellipsis coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ellipsis has a market capitalization of $79.44 million and approximately $126.51 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ellipsis has traded 54.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ellipsis

Ellipsis (CRYPTO:EPS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 295,403,424 coins and its circulating supply is 120,353,298 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Ellipsis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellipsis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellipsis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

