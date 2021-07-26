Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Draper Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,415,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $243.57. The stock had a trading volume of 60,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,436. The company has a market cap of $233.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.84.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.13.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 917,387 shares of company stock valued at $211,370,333 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.