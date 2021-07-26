Elamachain Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ELAMA)

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 25th. Elamachain has a market capitalization of $6.64 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elamachain coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elamachain has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00048556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00016535 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.23 or 0.00823233 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Elamachain Coin Profile

Elamachain (ELAMA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 856,192,740 coins. The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Buying and Selling Elamachain

