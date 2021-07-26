Edgeware (EDG) Price Tops $0.0041 on Exchanges

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeware has a total market cap of $23.70 million and $996,667.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Edgeware has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Edgeware Profile

EDG is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,336,300,245 coins and its circulating supply is 5,729,561,951 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

