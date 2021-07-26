Eaton Vance Management Raises Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,355,561 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,264 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $16,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $346,847,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258,701 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,483,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,468,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 20.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,188 shares during the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $13.82 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

