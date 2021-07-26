Eaton Vance Management Purchases 893 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $14,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $53.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of -32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.17. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

