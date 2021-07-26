Eaton Vance Management Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,953 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $15,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 135.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 523,070 shares of company stock worth $42,215,787. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $92.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $111.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.48. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.05 and a 12 month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.69.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.