Eaton Vance Management Has $14.68 Million Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $14,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMAR. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 14,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $373,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 457,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,334,364.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,474,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,335,556.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,015 shares of company stock valued at $22,482,638 over the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SMAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.81.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $74.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.65. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $85.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

