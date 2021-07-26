Eaton Vance Management Grows Stock Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 605,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,178 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $18,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at $9,477,000. Perry Creek Capital LP raised its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 429.5% during the first quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 277,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 225,100 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 41.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 710,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,646,000 after acquiring an additional 209,761 shares during the period. Six Columns Capital LP acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth $6,244,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $3,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $26.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.46.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $280.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHEF shares. TheStreet cut shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $64,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,782.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 49,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $1,741,924.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,008,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,440,692.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 351,571 shares of company stock valued at $11,784,005. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

