Eaton Vance Management Buys 45,043 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,043 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $20,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,593,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580,235 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $993,946,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,323,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,514,000 after purchasing an additional 26,253 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,190,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,404,000 after purchasing an additional 205,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.8% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,905 shares in the last quarter.

IEF stock opened at $117.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.44. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

