Eaton Vance Management Acquires 51,166 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 543,947 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,166 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $13,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 11.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,037 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 106.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 224,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 116,074 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $925,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.5% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 156,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 28.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 118,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 26,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $27.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $45,930.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,566.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $155,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,221 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

