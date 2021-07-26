Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.65.

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $156.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,105,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,764. Eaton has a 1-year low of $91.72 and a 1-year high of $157.34. The company has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Eaton by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Eaton by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 194,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,346,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

