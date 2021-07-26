Earnest Partners LLC Takes $29,000 Position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,509,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 663,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after acquiring an additional 376,906 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 290.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 417,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,017,000 after acquiring an additional 311,000 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 1,693,612.5% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 135,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 135,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 673,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,198,000 after purchasing an additional 103,634 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KSA opened at $38.63 on Monday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $39.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.85.

