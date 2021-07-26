Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives $154.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

NYSE:EXP opened at $136.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.79. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $77.98 and a 1-year high of $153.71.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

In related news, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $2,519,180.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,379.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $1,382,811.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,297.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,715 shares of company stock worth $7,297,968 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

