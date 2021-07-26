e-Money (NGM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $191,571.00

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One e-Money coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001421 BTC on exchanges. e-Money has a market cap of $10.76 million and approximately $191,571.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, e-Money has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00038047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00114519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00132881 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,070.33 or 0.99373383 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $316.71 or 0.00826702 BTC.

About e-Money

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

