Dynex Capital (DX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 558.48% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, analysts expect Dynex Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DX opened at $17.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $557.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $20.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 80.41%.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

