Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Raised to $74.00 at Barclays

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DT. boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.57.

Dynatrace stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.15, a P/E/G ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.51. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $219,006.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,913.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 69,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $3,213,119.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 756,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,770,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,561,020. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,577,000 after acquiring an additional 61,504 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 22.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 315,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,944,000 after purchasing an additional 57,634 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth approximately $4,156,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth approximately $719,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

