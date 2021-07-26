Draper Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,937 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Draper Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 110.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. CRISPR Therapeutics accounts for about 0.5% of Draper Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Draper Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $86,215,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,988,000 after buying an additional 227,927 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,684,000 after buying an additional 143,504 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $15,367,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,215,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 646,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,196,046.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,375 shares of company stock worth $16,770,580 in the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.72.

Shares of CRSP traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,565. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $76.71 and a one year high of $220.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.68. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 2.28.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

