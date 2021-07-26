Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives $61.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.57.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCS. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of Doximity stock traded up $4.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.10. 30,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,835. Doximity has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $65.42.

In related news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin Spain bought 775,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

