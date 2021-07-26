dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Price Target Raised to GBX 260 at Canaccord Genuity

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of dotdigital Group in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of dotdigital Group stock opened at GBX 250 ($3.27) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £745.30 million and a P/E ratio of 69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 225.13. dotdigital Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 108 ($1.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 259 ($3.38).

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

