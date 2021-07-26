Donut Price Reaches $0.0096 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last week, Donut has traded 100% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Donut coin can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Donut has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $227,542.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00037711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00111537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00131896 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,145.54 or 0.99855901 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $305.93 or 0.00822424 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

