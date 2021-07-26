Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $600.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $515.00 to $600.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a market perform rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $488.00.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

DPZ opened at $525.45 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $548.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $456.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 363 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total value of $163,560.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,581.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total transaction of $2,615,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,409.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $748,712,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,274,000 after acquiring an additional 675,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,108,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,867,093.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 280,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,010,000 after acquiring an additional 280,064 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,453,000 after acquiring an additional 202,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.