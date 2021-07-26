Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Receives $12.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.25 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. CIBC cut their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$13.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.80 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Doman Building Materials Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of CWXZF stock opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $8.61.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

