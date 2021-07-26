Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) by 349.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 426.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 463.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $552,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $59.40 on Monday. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $185.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.99.

