Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,323 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Zscaler worth $22,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 463.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of ZS stock opened at $238.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.88 and a fifty-two week high of $240.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.14. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. KGI Securities started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.19.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total value of $1,133,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 276,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,718,246.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,971 shares of company stock worth $31,565,062. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.