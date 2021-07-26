Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,474,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,048 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $23,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,740 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,265 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,450,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 41,652 shares during the period.

GTES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.10.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $18.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 1.84. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.97 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.75%. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

