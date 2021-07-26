Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $24.86 Million Stock Holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Winmark were worth $24,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Winmark during the first quarter worth $109,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 65.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 7.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WINA opened at $208.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.46. The company has a market capitalization of $757.20 million, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.81. Winmark Co. has a twelve month low of $150.03 and a twelve month high of $218.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%.

In related news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $524,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

