Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $22.64 Million Stock Holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,727,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 93,330 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Matrix Service worth $22,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 31,044 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTRX opened at $10.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $289.64 million, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.72. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.86.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $148.26 million during the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Matrix Service will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Matrix Service news, CFO Kevin S. Cavanah sold 16,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $208,434.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MTRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Matrix Service from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Matrix Service Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

