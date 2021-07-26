Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $21.61 Million Stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 617,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $21,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in PetMed Express during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PetMed Express during the first quarter valued at $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 9,448.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

PETS opened at $27.77 on Monday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $562.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.62.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from PetMed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS).

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.