Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,296,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,553 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.81% of Alkermes worth $24,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at $37,688,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Alkermes by 43.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,991,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,877,000 after buying an additional 911,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alkermes by 64.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,133,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,845,000 after buying an additional 838,832 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at $8,660,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Alkermes by 82.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 908,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,972,000 after buying an additional 410,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $24.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.75. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 13,500 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 479,609 shares of company stock worth $10,686,156. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.