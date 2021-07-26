Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 170,582 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 819,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,582 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.24% of Kura Oncology worth $23,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 15.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 299,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 40,660 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 91.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 47.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 741,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,970,000 after purchasing an additional 240,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000.

KURA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Shares of KURA stock opened at $18.80 on Monday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 24.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

